(MENAFN- APO Group)

Libya's top international operators and the National Oil Corporation (NOC) will take center stage at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit in Tripoli next week for the panel Unlocking Libya: The Next Frontier for Exploration and Investment. The panel will spotlight strategies for driving new exploration, overcoming barriers and fostering sector growth, while sharing insights into the opportunities and challenges in this resource-rich yet underexplored market. Farhat Bengdara, Chairman of the NOC, will deliver a keynote address before the panel, followed by featured speakers:





National Oil Corporation (NOC)



Luca Vignati, Upstream Director – Eni



Berislav Gašo, Member of the Executive Board and Executive Vice President, Energy Division – OMV



Francisco Gea, EMD Exploration&Production – Repsol

Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President, Middle East and North Africa – TotalEnergies



As the steward of Libya's hydrocarbon resources, the NOC plays a vital role in driving the country's energy ambitions by fostering partnerships with international operators and strengthening Libya's position on the global and regional energy stage. The NOC is rolling out 45 greenfield and brownfield projects across the oil and gas value chain, with plans to revamp infrastructure and reach a production target of 2 million barrels per day. Additionally, the NOC is set to launch a licensing round in Q1 2025 to attract new upstream investment in onshore and offshore exploration blocks, and is expected to discuss its strategic initiatives and role in shaping Libya's energy future at the upcoming summit.



The Libya Energy&Economic Summit is set to take place in Tripoli on January 18-19, 2025. The event will bring together industry leaders, investors and policymakers, aiming to foster dialogue, secure investments and support the growth of Libya's energy and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit



Eni continues to lead exploration and production efforts in Libya, in strategic partnership with the NOC. Recently, it resumed onshore exploration with the A1-96/3 well in the Ghadames Basin and ongoing activities in Area B. Eni's $8 billion Structures A&E Project, set to produce 750 million cubic feet per day by 2026, will play a critical role in meeting domestic energy needs and supporting Libya's economic diversification goals. At LEES 2025, Eni will discuss how its projects contribute to Libya's energy growth and the broader regional market.



OMV remains a key player in Libya's upstream sector, recently resuming exploration activities in the Sirte Basin with the drilling of the Essar well in the C103 license. The company is advancing plans to drill another well using an infrastructure-led approach and is partnering in the Murzuq Basin to expand its footprint. OMV will highlight these initiatives at LEES 2025, emphasizing its ongoing dedication to driving exploration and boosting investment in Libya's hydrocarbon sector.



Repsol's extensive experience in upstream oil and gas operations has solidified its position as a key partner in Libya. The company is expanding its exploration footprint, planning to drill nine wells by November 2025, with ongoing activities in contract blocks NC115 and NC186. Repsol aims to achieve 350,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025, maximizing resource potential in key concessions. At LEES 2025, Repsol will showcase its contributions to Libya's energy sector growth and its collaborative efforts to unlock the country's oil and gas potential.



TotalEnergies continues to lead Libya's energy sector growth, contributing around half of the country's oil production. At the Waha fields, the company has focused on reducing gas flaring and methane emissions while advancing frontier exploration. Additionally, TotalEnergies is driving Libya's renewable energy future with a 500 MW solar PV project in partnership with the Renewable Energy Authority. The French major is expected to highlight its integrated approach to energy development, showcasing how its projects are helping unlock Libya's potential and contribute to long-term energy security.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.