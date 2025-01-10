Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr261m In Last Week
Date
1/10/2025 4:38:58 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from December 29
until January 02 reached QR251,252,283 while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR10,570,000.
The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, shops, residential complex, and residential units.
The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal, Al Dhaayen, Al Wakrah, and Al Shamal, in addition to areas such as the Pearl Island, Umm Ebairiya, Lusail 69, Fox Hills, and Legtaifiya.
The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice was over QR264m during the period from December 22-26.
MENAFN10012025000063011010ID1109075861
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.