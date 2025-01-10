Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr261m In Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice during the period from December 29

until January 02 reached QR251,252,283 while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR10,570,000.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, shops, residential complex, and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal, Al Dhaayen, Al Wakrah, and Al Shamal, in addition to areas such as the Pearl Island, Umm Ebairiya, Lusail 69, Fox Hills, and Legtaifiya.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice was over QR264m during the period from December 22-26.