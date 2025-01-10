عربي


RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


1/10/2025 4:16:18 AM

Auction date 2025-01-10
Loan 1061
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0011281922
Maturity 2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1700 +/- 1700
Total bid volume, SEK mln 6,050
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,700
Number of bids 17
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 2.143 %
Lowest yield 2.143 %
Highest accepted yield 2.143 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2025-01-10
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,360
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 25
Number of accepted bids 7
Average yield 2.595 %
Lowest yield 2.587 %
Highest accepted yield 2.599 %
% accepted at highest yield 40.00



