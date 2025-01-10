EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives orders totalling 259 MW from Spain

10.01.2025

Hamburg, 10 January 2025. In December 2024, the Nordex Group received orders totalling 259 MW from four different customers in Spain. The orders comprise a total of 42 turbines, including 27 N163/5.X turbines, 13 N163/6.X turbines and 2 N149/5.X turbines. The orders also include servicing the turbines - with a term of between ten and 25 years, depending on the project. The wind farms are being built in Castilla y León, Navarra, Andalusia and Aragón. Installation of the turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights between 105 and 119 meters will begin in autumn 2025. Commissioning will start by the end of 2025. "Adding the orders received last summer for the large-scale Baza Cluster project with 265 MW, Nordex Group received new orders with a total volume of over 524 MW last year in Spain. The proven success of our N163 turbines continues to pay off and continues to consolidate our good market position in the country," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. The names of the customers and the wind farms are not disclosed. About the Nordex Group The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.

