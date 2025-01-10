Cbdnewsbreaks Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc.'S (NASDAQ: INM) Baymedica Poised As Rare Cannabinoids Drive Market Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
InMed Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: INM) subsidiary BayMedica is positioned amid a growing interest in edibles infused with non-intoxicating minor cannabinoids. These lesser-known cannabinoids offer unique properties and potential health benefits, driving significant market growth. The company published a report on the expansion of the minor cannabinoid market in 2023.“The report, based on data from Headset, the largest industry dataset, explores the growth, competition and consumer trends in ten regulated states, encompassing 85 million of the 158 million residents in areas where recreational cannabis is legal,” reads a recent article.“The report highlights a 5.4% revenue increase in the edible market, with total sales reaching $2.097 billion. This growth is attributed to innovative developments in minor cannabinoid products. Among edible products, gummies demonstrated robust sales, while minor cannabinoid-infused edibles experienced an impressive 47% year-over-year growth, totaling $391 million in sales.”
About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, InMed has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. It is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit .
