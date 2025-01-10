(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) NEC and Biomy Partner to Develop and Expand AI-Based Analytical Platforms in the Digital Pathology Field - Aiming to realize the promises of precision for cancer patients -

TOKYO, Jan 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and Biomy, Inc. (Biomy) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a joint marketing partnership to develop and expand artificial intelligence/deep (AI/DL)-based analytical platforms in the field of digital pathology(1). Through this partnership, the two companies aim to promote precision medicine for cancer patients and contribute to the advancement of the healthcare industry.

Background

Precision medicine, in which more effective treatments with fewer potential side effects are selected based on each patient's unique characteristics and disease profile, is becoming increasingly prevalent. In pathology diagnostics(2), the use of AI/DL algorithms to analyze digital pathology images is being explored to identify pathological biomarkers(3) that can stratify patients and facilitate the selection of the most patient-tailored and promising treatments and drugs.

Objectives of the Partnership

As a social value creation company focused on solving various societal issues through advanced technologies, NEC has positioned healthcare and life sciences as a core pillar of its growth strategy. With a strong foundation in image analysis and other AI technologies, NEC has a long history of providing medical information systems such as electronic medical records to healthcare institutions. Additionally, NEC has acquired a license for manufacturing and marketing Class I medical devices in Japan, demonstrating expertise in regulatory approval processes for medical devices, including AI/DL-based digital pathology systems.

Biomy, which aims to realize personalized medicine through pathological AI technology, has developed DeepPathFinderTM,(4), a proprietary, cloud-based, AI/DL automated digital pathology analytical platform. This platform automatically analyzes digital pathology images to classify cell and tissue types in specific regions and offers the unique ability to detect immune cells such as lymphocytes and plasma cells(5) from hematoxylin and eosin (H&E)-stained images6 only along with spatial biology features. It also quantifies characteristics related to drug efficacy and prognosis. By leveraging DeepPathFinderTM, the efficiency and accuracy of analyses in the field of digital pathology can be dramatically enhanced.

This partnership integrates the cutting-edge AI technologies developed by NEC and Biomy with the primary objectives to enhance the DeepPathFinderTM platform for discovering new pathological biomarkers through AI/DL-based digital pathology image analysis, leverage data derived from pathological images, and support precision medicine and treatment planning, particularly in the field of cancer care. The resulting AI/DL-driven pathological biomarker discovery tool will then be offered to pharmaceutical/biotech companies and academia through the provision of the following:

An automated digital pathology platform for independently exploring pathological biomarkers from pathology images.Full-fledged digital pathological biomarker discovery services offered through partnerships with NEC and Biomy.Guidance and support for obtaining regulatory approval for medical devices utilizing the newly discovered pathological biomarkers.

Future Developments

By advancing next-generation AI/DL-based pathology analysis platforms and promoting the use of the newly developed pathological biomarkers in clinical settings, NEC and Biomy aim to contribute significantly to the future of medical care and to deliver the promises of precision medicine to cancer patients.

(1) Digital pathology: A field involving the digitization and computational analysis of pathology slides.

(2) Pathology diagnostics: The study and diagnosis of disease through the examination of organs, tissues, cells, and bodily fluids.

(3) Pathological biomarkers: Biological markers identifiable through pathology that can indicate disease states, stratify patients, and predict responses to treatment. In this press release, biomarkers identified based on morphological features of pathological images are referred to as "pathological biomarkers."

(4) DeepPathFinderTM: This platform is for research use only, not for clinical use.

(5) Lymphocytes and plasma cells: Lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell with immune-related functions, categorized into T cells, B cells, and NK cells. Additionally, plasma cells are a mature stage of B cells that produce antibodies and play a key role in attacking cancer cells, providing insights into individual immune responses and tumor characteristics. This evaluation helps determine the effectiveness of immunotherapies or specific treatments and contributes to the selection of the most suitable patients for clinical trials and treatment strategies for patients, making personalized and precision medicine a reality.(6) Hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining: This is a fundamental staining method always performed on tissue specimens in pathological histological diagnosis in combination with a light microscope.

About NEC Corporation

