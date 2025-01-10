Corinthians’ Financial Woes Deepen As Court Freezes Accounts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to recent reports from Brazilian media, Corinthians, one of Brazil's most prominent clubs, faces a severe setback. A São Paulo court has frozen the club's accounts due to an unpaid debt of R$40 million (approximately $7.3 million) owed to their former sponsor, Pixbet.



The debt stems from an early termination of the sponsorship contract between Corinthians and Pixbet. Initially, the club had agreed to a payment plan with Pixbet at the beginning of the year. However, Corinthians failed to fulfill its obligations after the sixth installment.



Attorney Nelson Wilians, representing Pixbet, explained the situation. "We initially secured an arrest of the club's accounts, leading to an agreement between the parties. Unfortunately, Corinthians stopped paying after the seventh installment, forcing us to resume execution," he stated.



This development marks a significant turn in the ongoing financial saga of the São Paulo-based club. Corinthians' relationship with Pixbet began in 2022 with a three-year contract set to end in 2025. However, the club decided to terminate this agreement prematurely in January 2024.







They then signed with a competitor, Vai de Bet. The partnership with Vai de Bet proved short-lived. In June, the sponsorship ended abruptly when police began investigating payments to a shell company involved in mediating the contract.



This series of events has left Corinthians in a precarious financial position. Club president Augusto Melo had previously addressed financial transparency at an event on September 13. However, this recent court order highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the organization.



The club's total gross debt reached R$ 1.588 billion ($308.16 million) in 2023. This figure nears a report end figure of about R$ 2 billion ($388.34 million), combining the club and arena debts.



Wesley Melo, former financial director, criticized this debt portrayal as misleading. He noted it excluded receivables. He underscored that Corinthians traditionally balance debits and credits to gauge financial health.

Despite these challenges, Corinthians announced a record revenue of R$ 1.01 billion ($196.12 million) in 2023. This represents a 92.5% jump from 2022. Their operational earnings (Ebitda) hit R$ 259 million ($50.29 million).



The club's financial struggles extend to its stadium debt. Corinthians supporters have raised R$ 34 million ($5 million) in a month-long campaign to tackle the club's R$ 710 million ($115 million) stadium debt. This grassroots effort, while impressive, has reached only 4.8% of its goal.



As Corinthians navigates these financial challenges, the club must find innovative solutions to address its debts. The coming months will prove crucial in determining the financial future of this storied Brazilian football institution.

