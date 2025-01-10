KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.24 To USD 76.44 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.24 to USD 76.44 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared with USD 77.68 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday. At the global level, the went up by 76 cents to USD 76.92 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also rose by 60 cents to USD 73.92 pb. (end) km

