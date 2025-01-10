Amir Sends Congratulations To Sultan Of Oman

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman on the anniversary of assuming the reins of power.

