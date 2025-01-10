The Sales Of VILVI Group December 2024

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB,“Modest” AB, Kelmės pieninė AB,“Kelmės pienas” UAB,“Pieno logistika” AB and“Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for December 2024 amounted to 20.32 million EUR – 6.1% increase comparing to December 2023. The sales of the Group for period January – December 2024 amounted to 245.44 million EUR 16.6% increase comparing to the same period last year.

