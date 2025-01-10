BEST Inc. Receives Notification From NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing Of Semi-Annual Financial Information For The Half Year Ended June 30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST (NYSE: BEST ) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia, today announced that, on January 6, 2025, the Company received a notice from the New York (the "NYSE") Regulation stating that it is not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria pursuant to Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the "Continued Listing Criteria") as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Form 6-K containing semi-annual financial information for the half year ended June 30, 2024 (the "1H 2024 6-K") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Company has not yet filed the 1H 2024 6-K with the SEC because it has focused its resources on its previously announced going private transaction. Upon completion of the privatization, the Company will become a privately held company and its Class A ordinary shares would no longer be listed on the NYSE.

