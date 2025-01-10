Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025 Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 59 869 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 2 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.66 33.96 33.48 269 280 MTF CBOE 4 000 33.65 33.86 33.50 134 600 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 3 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.29 33.68 33.02 266 329 MTF CBOE 4 000 33.28 33.52 33.02 133 101 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 6 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 899 33.83 34.36 33.08 267 223 MTF CBOE 3 970 33.84 34.32 33.40 134 345 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 7 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.79 34.50 33.54 263 562 MTF CBOE 4 200 33.78 34.44 33.58 141 876 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 8 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 800 32.93 33.40 32.64 256 854 MTF CBOE 4 200 32.92 33.32 32.64 138 264 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 59 869 33.50 34.50 32.64 2 005 434

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 000 shares during the period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 January 2025 400 33.53 33.56 33.50 13 412 3 January 2025 2 000 33.26 33.60 33.00 66 520 6 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 January 2025 1 600 33.80 33.90 33.60 54 080 8 January 2025 2 000 33.01 33.40 32.70 66 020 Total 6 000 200 032





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 January 2025 1 400 33.91 34.00 33.88 47 474 3 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 January 2025 2 400 33.75 34.42 33.28 81 000 7 January 2025 300 34.50 34.50 34.50 10 350 8 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 4 100 138 824

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 305 shares.

On 8 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 296 856 own shares, or 4.23% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

