Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement


1/10/2025 2:30:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 59 869 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
2 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.66 33.96 33.48 269 280
MTF CBOE 4 000 33.65 33.86 33.50 134 600
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
3 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.29 33.68 33.02 266 329
MTF CBOE 4 000 33.28 33.52 33.02 133 101
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
6 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 899 33.83 34.36 33.08 267 223
MTF CBOE 3 970 33.84 34.32 33.40 134 345
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
7 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.79 34.50 33.54 263 562
MTF CBOE 4 200 33.78 34.44 33.58 141 876
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
8 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 800 32.93 33.40 32.64 256 854
MTF CBOE 4 200 32.92 33.32 32.64 138 264
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 59 869 33.50 34.50 32.64 2 005 434

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 000 shares during the period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
2 January 2025 400 33.53 33.56 33.50 13 412
3 January 2025 2 000 33.26 33.60 33.00 66 520
6 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
7 January 2025 1 600 33.80 33.90 33.60 54 080
8 January 2025 2 000 33.01 33.40 32.70 66 020
Total 6 000 200 032


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
2 January 2025 1 400 33.91 34.00 33.88 47 474
3 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
6 January 2025 2 400 33.75 34.42 33.28 81 000
7 January 2025 300 34.50 34.50 34.50 10 350
8 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 4 100 138 824

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 305 shares.

On 8 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 296 856 own shares, or 4.23% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p250110E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN10012025004107003653ID1109075539


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

