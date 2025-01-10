CE Investors Have Opportunity To Join Celanese Corporation Securities Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

Celanese Corporation ("Celanese" or "the Company") (NYSE: CE ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Celanese reported its third quarter on November 4, 2024. The Company reported "down slightly from the previous quarter." Commenting on the Company's results, its now-former CEO stated, "we faced a severely constrained demand environment that, in some cases like auto, degraded swiftly. I want to thank our teams for executing our value enhancing initiatives that are delivering improvements today while also laying the foundation for future growth. Still, these actions have been increasingly offset in the current environment and the earnings generated fell short of our expectations. In response we are taking additional measures to navigate current challenges while positioning Celanese for long-term success. We are confident these actions will accelerate our growth and enhance long-term value."

