Delhi Bomb Threat: Class 12 Student Detained For Sending Alert To Schools

A Class 12 student detained for sending bomb threats to Delhi schools, an NDTV report said.

According to police, the student did not want to take exam in school and used this method to trigger panic to get the tests cancelled

He sent bomb threat emails on at least six occasions, each time targeting different while excluding his own. On one occasion, he sent a threat email to as many as 23 schools.

Lady Shree Ram, Tagore International School gets bomb threats

On Wednesday, two premiere educational institutes received bomb threats e-mails in Delhi. An official from Delhi Fire Services told PTI,"We received two different bomb threat calls from Lady Shree Ram College (sic) at 11.40 am. Another bomb threat call was received from Tagore International School in the

Teams were immediately rushed to the site, including dog squad and bomb disposal squad, however, nothing suspicious was found.

"We have formed multiple teams to identify the e-mail sender. Further investigation into the matter is underway," a police officer said.





The e-mail warned the school of "massive and highly dangerous explosives" on its premises.

"Your lack of strict bag checks for students entering the school has provided us with the perfect opportunity to carry out our plan," the e-mail, shared by police sources, read.

It also mentiond that it was not an "isolated act" and a very "powerful and dangerous dark web group" was behind the operation with a "sinister" involvement of "Red Rooms."

"This is no ordinary threat, this is carefully orchestrated, and you are completely unprepared to handle it," it read.

Delhi schools and colleges have received a spate of similar threats over the past few months. But mostly hoaxes. A blast, however, took place last October outside the CRPF school in Rohini. Though no one was hurt, it sent a shockwave among the parents and city residents.

(This is a developing news)