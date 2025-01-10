P Jayachandran Passes Away: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Late Playback Singer, Says 'Pained By His Passing'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his heartfelt tribute Renowned playback singer P Jayachandran, who passed on Thursday evening in Kerala.
Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote,“Shri P. Jayachandran Ji was blessed with legendary voice that conveyed a wide range of emotions. His soulful renditions across various languages will continue to touch hearts for generations to come. Pained by his passing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief.”
