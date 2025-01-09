عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis 9 January 2025


1/9/2025 11:14:28 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

– WTI crude oil reversed from support level 72.25

– Likely to rise to resistance level 74.60

WTI crude oil recently reversed up from the key support level 72.25 (former resistance from October and November, as can be seen below).

The upward reversal from the support level 72.25 continues the c-wave of the active ABC correction 2 from the middle of November.

WTI crude oil can be expected to rise in the active minor c-wave to the next resistance level 74.60, coinciding with the resistance trendline of the narrow daily up channel from last month.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

MENAFN09012025000156011031ID1109075132


FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search