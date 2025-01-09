The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jerome K. Hruska, DO As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jerome K.

Hruska, DO is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Interventional Pulmonology.



Dr. Jerome K. Hruska, DO, announces his ongoing dedication to advancing the field of interventional pulmonology and providing exceptional care to patients at his esteemed private practice in Las Vegas. Dr. Hruska specializes in the comprehensive management of asthma, lung cancer, and complex chest conditions, employing state-of-the-art techniques such as bronchial thermoplasty and robotic bronchoscopy to offer advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Dr. Hruska earned his Bachelor of Science in exercise physiology before obtaining his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) from Touro University, College of Osteopathic Medicine in Las Vegas. He completed rigorous training with an internal medicine residency and a fellowship in pulmonology and critical care at Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he garnered extensive expertise and achieved board certifications in internal medicine, pulmonology, and critical care.

Dr. Hruska is actively involved in professional organizations including the Clark County Medical Society and the American College of Chest Physicians, where he contributes to advancements in pulmonary medicine and patient care standards. His commitment to excellence and compassionate healthcare is rooted in his personal journey and professional legacy, honoring the memory of his late father, Jerome Hruska, MD, an esteemed infectious disease specialist.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Hruska is dedicated to medical education and community service, fostering a holistic approach to healthcare that prioritizes patient well-being and community engagement. His contributions to the field have been recognized through numerous awards and accolades, reflecting his leadership and dedication to advancing pulmonary care.

