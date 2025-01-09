Aromagee Massage Expands Services And Hours To Meet Growing Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HIGHLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to growing demand for its holistic wellness services , AromaGee Massage & Holistic Wellness proudly announces exciting new developments to better serve the Highland community.With the addition of five licensed massage therapists, AromaGee is now open seven days a week, offering a wide variety of hours to accommodate busy schedules. From early mornings to evenings, clients can easily find a time that suits their needs for relaxation, recovery, or rejuvenation.In addition to expanded hours, AromaGee is thrilled to introduce nutritional coaching as a new service in the coming weeks. This offering will provide clients with personalized guidance to support their overall health and well-being, perfectly complementing the massage and holistic therapies already available.To celebrate the new year, AromaGee is also offering a special promotion. Clients can enjoy exclusive savings by booking through the New Year's Promo , making it the perfect time to prioritize self-care and wellness.“At AromaGee, we're always looking for ways to better serve our clients,” said Gina, Founder of AromaGee Massage.“Our expanded team, flexible hours, and upcoming nutritional coaching are all part of our commitment to helping the community achieve optimal wellness.”Why Choose AromaGee Massage?Comprehensive Services: From manual lymphatic drainage to CranioSacral therapy, AromaGee offers a wide range of therapeutic options tailored to individual needs.Convenient Scheduling: With seven-day availability and flexible hours, clients can easily fit wellness into their busy lives.Upcoming Enhancements: Nutritional coaching will soon be available, adding another layer of support for holistic health.Located at 7 Cummings Lane in Highland, AromaGee Massage is dedicated to helping clients achieve balance and harmony in their lives.Take Advantage of the New Year's Special!Don't miss this opportunity to start the year off right. Book your session through the New Year's Promo and experience the AromaGee difference.

