RHEI Unveils Data Monetization Platform, Activating Over $35 Million To Help Creators Unlock The Value Of Their Existing Content

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - RHEI, a global leader in content distribution and marketing for the creator economy, today announced the launch of RHEI Data Pro, a first-of-its-kind Data Monetization designed to enable creators and content owners to earn revenue from their extensive libraries of content. Launched with over $35

million activated in partnership with numerous mega platforms, RHEI Data Pro enables partners to license their existing content for training next-generation foundational models. The solution underscores

RHEI's commitment to supporting growth for creators and content owners, ensuring they are fairly compensated when their content is being leveraged for training purposes.

"RHEI is committed to ensuring that creators are empowered to actively take part in the evolution of AI by ensuring they are fairly compensated when their content and data fuel innovation," said Shahrzad Rafati, CEO of RHEI. "The increasing symbiosis between AI and human creativity is very exciting, and we developed RHEI Data Pro to create new revenue pathways for creators based on the years of work they've already put into their craft. Our vision is for creators to be recognized at the forefront of this transformation, not just as participants but as invaluable contributors to the Augmented Creativity Era."

RHEI Data Pro offers creators and content owners a seamless and flexible way to monetize their extensive video libraries while retaining full ownership rights. For every 1,000 hours of licensed content, they stand to earn up to $100,000 from multiple licensing transactions

- providing an opportunity to unlock meaningful revenue from content already in their portfolio. This ensures creators and content owners can participate in the growing demand for high-value, diverse content in multiple languages, which plays a pivotal role in training foundational models.

"Data is no longer just the foundation of the solutions we build; it is a pivotal driver of growth and innovation for our company and our partners," said Lewis Ball, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at RHEI. "With RHEI Data Pro, we are redefining the role of data-transforming it into a lucrative revenue stream for creators and content owners. This platform not only empowers them to monetize their content in innovative ways but also underscores our commitment to leveraging data as a strategic asset that delivers long-term value for all stakeholders."

The licensing process has been designed to be as seamless as possible. RHEI manages all aspects of data preparation and augmentation, ensuring content meets the requirements of major technology companies and integrating accompanying metadata to enhance data value. The flexible, per-hour pricing model ensures that creators are compensated fairly, based on the unique value of each video.

About RHEI

RHEI's mission is to redefine content distribution and marketing in the creator economy to empower human creativity, with a focus on pioneering personalized, effective, and intelligent AI solutions. RHEI is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, reaching a global audience of 600 million unique monthly viewers across 150 countries.



Media Contact:

