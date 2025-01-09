Brescia Mccluskey, LLC Successfully Completes Acquisition Of Cochrane & Co., P.A.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brescia McCluskey, LLC, a premier CPA firm in North Palm Beach, continues their ongoing expansion by successfully acquiring Cochrane & Co., P.A.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brescia McCluskey, LLC , a leading CPA firm known for its commitment to providing exceptional accounting and tax services, is pleased to announce the successful of Cochrane & Co., P.A. This strategic move reinforces Brescia McCluskey, LLC's position as a top-tier accounting firm in Palm Beach, expanding its capabilities and enhancing its service offerings to clients.The acquisition of Cochrane & Co., P.A. aligns with Brescia McCluskey, LLC's mission to deliver comprehensive financial solutions tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. With this merger, Brescia McCluskey, LLC strengthens its expertise and resources, allowing it to serve a broader range of clients, including new opportunities within the business community.Brescia McCluskey, LLC's capabilities extend beyond traditional accounting and tax services; the firm also offers investment management through its affiliates, Castle Island Wealth and Global Trust . The firms manage over $500 million of investments, demonstrating a commitment to managing and growing clients' financial assets."Today marks an exciting new chapter for our firm," said Alexia Varga-McCluskey, Partner of Brescia McCluskey, LLC. "The acquisition of Cochrane & Co., P.A. not only expands our service capabilities but also brings together a talented team of professionals who share our commitment to excellence. We look forward to integrating our services and ensuring a seamless transition for all clients."Brian Brescia, a Partner at Brescia McCluskey, LLC, added, "This acquisition represents our ongoing dedication to growth and providing unparalleled service to our clients. By joining forces with Cochrane & Co., P.A., we are enhancing our ability to navigate complex financial challenges and deliver personalized solutions that drive success for our clients."Reynolds Cochrane, President of Cochrane & Co., P.A., expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "This represents a significant milestone for our company in our pursuit to continuously enhance our operations and better serve our clients. We are excited to join Brescia McCluskey, LLC and look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring."Cochrane & Co., P.A. has built a strong reputation over the years for its personalized service and expertise in various accounting areas. The integration of their team will augment Brescia McCluskey, LLC's commitment to delivering superior financial guidance and innovative solutions to clients.Going forward, Brescia McCluskey, LLC is excited to enhance the experience for its clients by combining the best practices of both firms to provide even greater value.About Brescia McCluskey, LLC:**Brescia McCluskey, LLC is a prominent CPA firm based in Palm Beach Gardens, committed to providing high-quality accounting, tax, and consulting services. With a focus on personalized service, Brescia McCluskey, LLC serves individuals and businesses, helping them navigate their financial landscapes and achieve their financial goals. The firm's investment management capabilities, through its affiliates Castle Island Wealth and Global Trust, manage over $500 million in investments, showcasing their dedication to clients' financial success.

