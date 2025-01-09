Ibovespa Closes Slightly Higher Amid Low Liquidity; Dollar Drops To R$ 6.05

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, the Ibovespa operated within a narrow range, reflecting low liquidity as Wall Street remained closed. The dollar fell by over 1%, closing at R$ 6.05.



The Ibovespa finished the day up 0.12%, reaching 119,770.97 points. The American paused operations to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29 and was laid to rest today.



This closure contributed to the already low liquidity typical at the start of the year. Despite initial influences from rising U.S. dollar values abroad, local currency adjustments took precedence later in the day.



The dollar 's spot price dropped by 1.10%, settling at R$ 6.05. Among notable movements, Azul (AZUL4) shares rose by 2.38%. Reports indicated that Azul and Abra, the holding company for Gol (GOLL4), plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



This agreement will allow them to explore potential business combinations in the coming weeks. However, both companies have not yet confirmed these details. Conversely, Gerdau (GGBR3) shares fell by 1.68%.







The company announced an agreement with its subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos and Brazil 's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to resolve legal actions concerning alleged violations of economic order in the rebar steel production market.



Gerdau committed to a payment of R$ 256 million to the Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights, fulfilling this obligation with its own resources.



This situation illustrates how external events and corporate decisions directly impact market dynamics, emphasizing the importance of self-responsibility in navigating financial landscapes.

