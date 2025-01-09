PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR ), global leader in intelligent climate and solutions, today announced its commitment to donate over $2.5 million in indoor air purifiers to help improve air quality for the communities most impacted by the ongoing and historic wildfires in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas. The intention is for these air purifiers to directly support essential service workers in the impacted area such as the Los Angeles Fire Department, local schools and hospitals, helping provide healthier indoor environments for those at risk from hazardous air quality.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, especially those who are most vulnerable and the first responders working tirelessly to protect their communities," said Gaurang Pandya, President, HVAC Americas and Commercial HVAC EMEA.

Wildfire smoke can seep into homes and buildings, significantly degrading indoor air quality. The fine particles in smoke can irritate the respiratory system, aggravate pre-existing health conditions, and pose heightened risks for sensitive groups, including children, seniors and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Tips to support healthier indoor air quality during and after wildfires



Re-circulate indoor air: Use re-circulated air to limit hazardous contaminants entering your home or building. Reduce fresh air intake through ventilation to prevent poor-quality outdoor air from entering. Always remember to follow local guidance and expert recommendations.

Maximize HVAC filtration: If you have a standalone HVAC system with a high-efficiency filter, switch it to fan-on mode to increase air recirculation and capture particulates flowing through the HVAC system.

Enhance filtration: Install at least a MERV 13 or higher filtration system and use appropriately sized room air purifiers with HEPA filtration for small particles and activated carbon to help minimize odors.

Maintain air filters: Clean or replace HVAC filters as recommended by the manufacturer. High-grade air filters trap smoke-related particles, and a buildup can reduce system efficiency and reliability. Limit smoke intrusion: Weatherize doors and windows by sealing and caulking cracks before wildfire season. Keep doors and windows closed to minimize smoke entry.

