National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date For 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) expects to report its fourth quarter financial results after the markets close on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (888) 394-8218 using the participant passcode of 9370973 and asking for the NBHC Q4 2024 earnings Call. A recording of the call will be available approximately four hours after the call's completion on the Company's website at by visiting the investor relations area.
About National Bank Holdings Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 90 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. Its trust business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Utah, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at .
