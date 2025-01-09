Online Auction Market, 41% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Product (Collectibles, Electronics, Artistic goods, Jewelry, and Others), (Web-based and Application-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd, Auction House UK Ltd., Auction Technology Group PLC, BCL Auction, Biddingo, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd., Catawiki BV, eBay Inc., eBid Ltd., eCRATER, Invaluable LLC, John Pye and Sons Ltd., Liquidity Services Inc., SDL Auctions Ltd., Sothebys, UKauctioneers, U.S. Auction Online, Webstore, Williams and Williams Marketing Services Inc., and Wilsons Auctions Ltd. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

North America is estimated to contribute

41%. To the growth of the global market.

The Online Auction Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The online auction market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for rare and antique products. Notable vendors in the region include eBay Inc., U.S. Auction Online, and Webstore. Time-strapped and cost-conscious consumers are increasingly turning to online auctions to find, compare, and purchase items. This trend is expected to continue, driving market expansion during the forecast period. The presence of major vendors and the growing consumer base in North America make this an attractive market for businesses in the online auction industry.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Collectibles

1.2 Electronics

1.3 Artistic goods

1.4 Jewelry 1.5 Others



2.1 Web-based 2.2 Application-based



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

In 2024, the collectibles segment dominated the online auction market due to the widespread passion for acquiring items with historical value. Online auctions eliminate geographical restrictions, enabling collectors worldwide to participate and broaden their search for rare items. The global reach of online platforms increases the pool of potential buyers and sellers, enhancing market opportunities. Detailed information, images, and histories provided online build trust and confidence among collectors, fostering transparency. With advancing technology and increasing comfort with online transactions, the collectibles segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Online auctions have gained significant traction among younger audiences, leveraging the power of the internet to bring fine art, cars, and various other valuable items to bidders from around the world. The use of Online platforms and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhances the experience, with advanced fraud prevention and anti-money laundering measures ensuring secure transactions. Pricing is determined through data collection and automation, providing personalized recommendations based on bidding history and preferences. Security concerns are addressed through encryption and multi-factor authentication, while payment options cater to the convenience of smartphone penetration and e-commerce. Sustainability and affordability are key considerations, with digital transformation enabling a more accessible and efficient marketplace. Collectability and convenience are further enhanced through the use of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology. Auctioneers and bidders benefit from the ease and accessibility of online auctions, making it an exciting and dynamic space for buying and selling valuable items.

Market Overview

Online auctions have gained significant traction among younger audiences, leveraging the power of the internet to bring fine art, jewels and watches, cars, and various collectibles to bidders worldwide. AI technology enhances the online auction experience with fraud prevention and anti-money laundering measures, ensuring secure and ethical transactions. Pricing is automated, and data collection enables personalization and accessibility for bidders. Security concerns are addressed through encryption and multi-factor authentication. Payment options include credit cards and e-wallets, with smartphone penetration driving mobile bidding. Digital transformation continues to impact the industry, with e-commerce platforms and digital assets gaining popularity. Sustainability and affordability are key considerations, with eco-friendly materials and ethical practices becoming essential. Collectors can enjoy an enhanced viewing experience through AR and VR technology, while auctioneers, sellers, and bidders benefit from increased convenience. Data privacy is a priority, with sensitive information protected through encryption and secure servers. The future of online auctions is bright, with continued innovation and digitalization shaping the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

