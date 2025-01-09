Nexus Industrial REIT Announces The Sale Of Four Non-Core Industrial Buildings And Two Legacy Office Buildings

“The sale of these non-core industrial document storage buildings and legacy office buildings further concentrates our portfolio on high-quality industrial properties, advancing our strategy as a Canada-focused pure-play industrial REIT. Industrial assets now contribute 96% of our NOI1, and our industrial concentration will increase as we complete the sale of our legacy retail portfolio in the coming months” said Kelly Hanczyk, CEO of Nexus Industrial REIT.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds to repay existing indebtedness on its credit facility.

Details of the Properties are as follows: