Kite Realty Group To Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results On February 11, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) announced today that it will release results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, after the closes on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. KRG will conduct a call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

KRG Q4 2024 Conference Call

Dial-In Registration: KRG Fourth Quarter 2024 Teleconference Registration

Webcast Link: KRG Fourth Quarter 2024 Webcast

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at kiterealty.com . A replay of the call will remain available on the corporate website.

About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG), a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a premier owner and operator of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets, makes the KRG portfolio an ideal platform for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has over 60 years of experience in developing, constructing, and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of September 30, 2024, the Company owned interests in 179 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 27.7 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit .

