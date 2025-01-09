Kimberly-Clark To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results On January 28, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KMB ) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Tuesday, January 28. A press release and supplemental materials will be issued at approximately 6:30 a.m. EST.

Kimberly-Clark management will then host a live Q&A session with analysts beginning at 8:00 a.m. EST.

The release, supplemental materials, and Kimberly-Clark's Q&A session can be accessed at Kimberly-Clark - Investor Relations . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event through the same website.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB ) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website .

