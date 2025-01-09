Newmark Group's Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Friday, February 14, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Newmark Group, (Nasdaq: NMRK ) ("Newmark" or "the Company") , a leading commercial advisor and to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, today announced the details of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results press release and call. The Company plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly and full year financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 14, 2025. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at the following pages: (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, link to the webcast, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

(PDF version of the full press release only) Newmark will host a conference call on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO: Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK ) WHAT: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call WHEN: Friday, February 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE:

For those who are unable to join the webcast, the Company expects to post dial-in information before the day of the call on the event's page at .



Webcast Replay

Expected Available From – To:









02/14/2025 at 1:00

p.m. ET – 02/14/2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET Replay Link:



Note: If clicking the above links does not open a new webpage, you may need to cut and paste the URLs into your browser's address bar.

ABOUT NEWMARK

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK ), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, Newmark generated revenues of over $2.6 billion. As of September 30, 2024, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operated from nearly 170 offices with more than 7,800 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED