Orna Therapeutics Appoints Vikas Sinha To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering a new class of circular RNA medicines and unprecedented lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery solutions for oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Vikas Sinha to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vikas to our Board of Directors. He brings a wealth of leadership experience spanning finance, corporate strategy and capital raising in the cell and gene therapy space," commented Amit Munshi, Chief Executive Officer of Orna. "We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we enter our next stage of growth and advance our panCARTM programs for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases."

Mr. Sinha brings more than 25 years of experience working in executive finance roles in the life sciences industry. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and co-founder of ElevateBio, a holding company focused on building cell and gene therapy companies. Mr. Sinha also serves as President, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of AlloVir, an ElevateBio portfolio company. Concurrently, he serves as a member of the board of directors of Verona Pharma. Prior to joining ElevateBio and AlloVir, he was Chief Financial Officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Before that, Mr. Sinha held various positions with Bayer across the world including Chief Financial Officer, Bayer North America and Chief Financial Officer, Bayer Yakuhin, Japan.

Mr. Sinha holds an MBA from the Asian Institute of Management. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Certified Public Accountant in the U.S.

"I am excited to join Orna's Board of Directors and have been impressed by the breadth and depth of the Company's platforms and pipeline, which hold the potential to overcome existing limitations of cell therapies to deliver outsized impact to patients living with cancer and autoimmune diseases," said Mr. Sinha. "I look forward to working with the Orna Board and leadership to advance its lead panCAR programs towards the clinic and position the organization for future growth."

About Orna Therapeutics

Orna Therapeutics is dedicated to designing and delivering a new class of fully engineered circular RNA (oRNA®) therapeutics to unlock the potential of RNA medicine to treat diseases anywhere in the body. Orna's circular RNA transcripts have advantages over traditional mRNA approaches, including simplified production, improved formulation into lipid nanoparticles, and superior protein expression. Its industry-leading LNP-based delivery systems and comprehensive editing programs position Orna to advance novel RNA medicines with vast potential to transform patient care. To learn more, visit:

and follow Orna Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Precision AQ

Alex Lobo

[email protected]

SOURCE Orna Therapeutics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED