Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call For February 25, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDLAND, Texas, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter 2024 results on February 24, 2025 after the closes.

In connection with the release, Diamondback will host a call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Access to the webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here . The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Diamondback's website at under the“Investor Relations” section of the site.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

