Leading Healthtech Growth Equity Firm Strengthens Its Expertise to Drive Innovation in Healthcare and Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Windham Capital Partners, a leading healthtech growth equity firm, focused on enabling the convergence of digital health and medical technologies that improve clinical outcomes, increase access to quality healthcare, and overcome inefficiencies throughout the healthcare ecosystem, announced today the appointment of Jason Helgerson and Dr. Alistair Erskine as Operating Partners. Helgerson and Dr. Erskine, both long-time Windham Advisors, will be joining the team to further enhance the firm's industry expertise and expand its network in healthcare innovation.

Helgerson is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer for Helgerson Solutions Group, a health care consultancy firm focused on helping healthcare organizations successfully transition to a value-based world. He brings a wealth of experience from his background in healthcare transformation, previously serving as New York's Medicaid Director where he oversaw a $70 billion program for over seven years and earned recognition as one of the nation's most effective healthcare leaders. Prior to his time in New York, Helgerson served as Wisconsin's Medicaid Director, where he led the state's nationally recognized Badgercare Plus program. His extensive knowledge of healthcare systems, policy, and value-based care makes him an invaluable resource in driving health system innovation.

Dr. Erskine is Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer at Emory University, including Woodruff Health Science Center and Emory Healthcare. In addition, Dr. Erskine was formerly Chief Digital Health Officer at Mass General Brigham, and brings decades of experience in digital health transformation to the Windham Capital team. At Geisinger Health System, he led the Division of Informatics, driving the implementation of advanced clinical systems and technologies. He has also served as Associate Dean of Medical Informatics at Virginia Commonwealth University and was appointed to the Virginia Governor's Health Information Technology Commission. Dr. Erskine, who holds an MBA from MIT Sloan, is triple Board-Certified in Internal Medicine, Clinical Informatics, and Pediatrics, and has led the digital transformation of three major health systems.

"At Windham, we believe that building a strong team of leading healthcare innovators is critical to driving success. Our network brings together some of the brightest minds in healthcare and technology, which gives us a significant advantage sourcing, evaluating, and growing companies at the growing intersection of therapeutic medical technology and software and digital health ," said Adam Fine, Co-Founder and CEO of Windham Capital Partners. "Investing is fundamentally about people and the perspectives they offer, and having individuals who are deeply immersed in the challenges and opportunities of the healthcare landscape is essential. Their insights not only help to inform our investment decisions but also enable us to provide meaningful support to our portfolio companies as they navigate the complexities of the evolving industry."

With the appointment of Helgerson and Dr. Erskine, Windham Capital Partners strengthens its ability to identify and support transformative healthcare technologies that have the potential to improve patient outcomes and drive systemic improvements throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

ABOUT WINDHAM CAPITAL PARTNERS

Windham Capital Partners, headquartered in New York, is a growth equity investment firm working at the intersection of medical technology and digital health. The firm invests in transformative companies and teams improving clinical outcomes, expanding access to quality healthcare and creating more efficiencies in healthcare. With deep expertise and a far-reaching network across medical devices, digital health, and life sciences, Windham partners with visionary founders and entrepreneurs to develop and elevate the standard of healthcare. Supported by a network of industry experts, including an esteemed Advisory Board of business leaders, scientists, clinicians, and fund managers, Windham Capital is dedicated to driving innovation and fostering the growth of game changing healthtech solutions through the successes of its portfolio companies. For more information, please visit

