Farmer Veteran Coalition Partners With Fields 4 Valor Farms

Fields 4 Valor Farms and Farmer Veteran Coalition are in a new partnership to serve food-insecure military families.

Collaboration of nonprofits will address food insecurity within military communities.

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) is excited to announce a partnership with Fields 4 Valor Farms that will address food insecurity within military communities.Fields 4 Valor Farms is a nonprofit that has served food-insecure Veterans in the Maryland and Washington, D.C. area since it was founded by U.S. Veteran Peter Scott in 2016.Farmer Veteran Coalition Chief Executive Officer Jeanette Lombardo said the Fields 4 Valor Program for Food Security will serve a great need.“For several years the Farmer Veteran Coalition has been educating the public regarding the high food insecurity rates around military communities,” Lombardo said.“We have worked with partners on pilots here in Texas to provide solutions to this problem using food produced by FVC's certified growers with the Homegrown By Heroes labeling program.“Combining forces with Fields 4 Valor will allow their mark to become the name of FVC's newest program for food insecurity, which will be expanded throughout the country.“Initially, Peter Scott will assist the Maryland Chapter of FVC with this effort , eventually expanding the program through our Appalachian region, which consists of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, and South Carolina.“Additionally, Mr. Scott's efforts on our Board of Trustees will ensure the further expansion of this program across our national footprint as well. We welcome Peter to the FVC family and look forward to all that we can achieve on this issue that is of highest importance to us all.”Fields 4 Valor Farms interim CEO Elizabeth A. Fields shared her excitement in a letter to donors, partners and participants.“We are thrilled to announce that Fields 4 Valor Farms will be joining the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) as the Fields 4 Valor Program for Food Security,” she wrote.“FVC, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting Veterans in transitioning into agricultural careers, serves a network of over 50,000 members and is committed to cultivating a new generation of farmers and food leaders. Their mission perfectly aligns with our dedication to fostering sustainable food systems and supporting Veterans in meaningful ways.“This strategic integration represents an exciting evolution that will maximize impact through enhanced resources, expertise, and a broader national network to serve Veterans and strengthen programs.”

