Russians Attack Mykolaiv With Drone, 1 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A person was as a result of a drone attack in the Korabelny district of Mykolaiv.

This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the afternoon, the Russian aggressor attacked the Korabelny district of Mykolaiv with a drone. There is a victim,” Senkevych wrote.

2 women were injured inregion as result of fall of Russian drone debris

According to him, damage was also recorded in the residential sector.

As reported, 10 people were injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian air strike. 39 residential buildings and a building of a higher education institution were damaged.