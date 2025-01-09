Russians Attack Mykolaiv With Drone, 1 Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A person was injured as a result of a drone attack in the Korabelny district of Mykolaiv.
This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“In the afternoon, the Russian aggressor attacked the Korabelny district of Mykolaiv with a drone. There is a victim,” Senkevych wrote.
Read also:
2 women were injured in Kharkiv
region as result of fall of Russian drone debris
According to him, damage was also recorded in the residential sector.
As reported, 10 people were injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian air strike. 39 residential buildings and a building of a higher education institution were damaged.
MENAFN09012025000193011044ID1109074333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.