Certest Biotec And Emervax Forge Partnership To Revolutionize RNA Vaccine Delivery With Thermostable Nanoparticles

- Peter Weinstein, Co-Founder and CEO of EmervaxZARGOZA, SPAIN AND HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Certest Biotec , a Spanish company, located in Zaragoza, which is focused on the development of new products with special emphasis in Drug Delivery with Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) and Active Ingredients synthesis, together with Emervax , a leading developer of a proprietary circular RNA-based vaccine platform (emxRNATM), today announced an exclusive global licensing agreement. This collaboration will leverage Certest's proprietary thermostable lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform to power Emervax's next-generation emxRNATM vaccine formulations for therapeutic applications worldwide.Certest's ionizable lipid-based nanoparticles enable room-temperature stability for up to four weeks in liquid form. This innovation eliminates the need for ultra-cold storage, as required by traditional mRNA vaccines. Complementing this, Emervax's emxRNATM platform enables vaccines to be stored and shipped with unmatched ease and helps to ensure compliance.Under the terms of the partnership, Emervax gains exclusive worldwide rights to utilize Certest's LNP technology for all therapeutic applications of circRNA, starting with vaccines. The deal cements Emervax's position as a leader in the RNA vaccine landscape with their next-generation emxRNATM, while Certest retains its edge as a pioneer in nanoparticle solutions.Peter Weinstein, PhD, JD, Co-Founder and CEO of Emervax, said: "This partnership represents a significant turning point in the industry. By integrating Certest's groundbreaking technology with Emervax's emxRNATM platform, we can close the gap between scientific advancement and accessibility by allowing for room temperature transport and storage, thus reducing a significant hurdle faced with current RNA vaccines. Imagine a future where vaccines are shipped dry, stored at room temperature, and seamlessly administered-even in the most remote regions.”Nelson Fernandes, CEO of Certest, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Emervax to advance circRNA therapeutics, with our delivery platform playing a pivotal role. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and developing next-generation medicines."The combined power of Emervax's emxRNATM platform and Certest's LNP technology addresses the critical issues of vaccine stability and accessibility, offering a new solution to global distribution challenges.About Certest Biotec, S.L.Certest Pharma specializes in advanced lipid nanoparticle technology, focusing on the development of effective and targeted LNPs for next-generation medicines. Certest's licensable technology includes top performing ionizable lipids, the main asset, and LNP formulations with excellent performance in vivo and which can induce extrahepatic delivery. Having an extense scientific background and several collaborations, Certest Pharma offers cutting-edge solutions with different payloads of RNA therapies.Certest Pharma is the fourth business unit of Certest Biotec S.L, established in Zaragoza in 2002 as an innovative and technology-based company. With more than 130 countries as destination, Certest has always based its growth on the research and development of new products and the exploration of new market niches with a great emphasis in control of starting materials.About EmervaxEmervax is a pioneering biotechnology company and a spin-out from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. The company is revolutionizing vaccine development with its proprietary emxRNATM platform, a cutting-edge circular RNA technology that offers superior stability, longevity, and immune response compared to traditional and linear mRNA vaccines. Emervax addresses critical challenges in vaccine delivery, including cold chain storage and distribution to underserved regions, through breakthrough innovations in genetic elements, purification methods, and thermostable nanoparticle formulations. Targeting high-growth markets in infectious diseases, cancer therapeutics, and autoimmune disorders, Emervax is advancing RNA vaccines with strong support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

