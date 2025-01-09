Jason Ruedy, President Of The Home Loan Arranger Encourages Homeownership As Colorado's Housing Market Reaches Bottom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The Home Loan Arranger promotes homeownership as the in Colorado reaches its lowest level

- Jason RuedyDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Ruedy, President and CEO of The Home Loan Arranger and top mortgage broker, says that with the current state of the housing market in Colorado, now is the perfect time for individuals to consider homeownership . Ruedy, who has been closely monitoring the market, states that we are currently at the bottom and predicts a shift towards a seller's market in the near future. According to Ruedy, the key factor driving this change is the decrease in mortgage rates.As rates continue to drop, Ruedy predicts that we will see a surge in demand for homes, leading to a sellers market. This will result in an increase in home prices , making it more challenging for potential buyers to enter the market.However, Ruedy also notes that there is still a window of opportunity for those looking to purchase a home. With 100% loan to value purchase products now available, individuals do not have to wait and save for a down payment. This makes it easier for first-time buyers or those with limited savings to enter the market and secure their dream home.Ruedy emphasizes the importance of taking advantage of this opportunity, stating, "Don't wait for the market to reach its peak before considering homeownership. Act now while we are at the bottom and secure your future investment." With the housing market constantly fluctuating, Ruedy believes that this is a rare opportunity that should not be missed.In conclusion, Jason Ruedy encourages individuals to consider homeownership as the housing market in Colorado reaches its bottom. With the predicted shift towards a sellers market and the availability of 100% loan to value purchase products, now is the time to make the move towards owning a home. Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure your future investment.For more information on Jason Ruedy visit -

