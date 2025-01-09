Griffin Asset Management Announces Strategic Partnership With Hedgeye Asset Management To Launch The Full Cycle Investment Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The launch comes at a time when the proliferation of factor-based strategies, market-neutral hedge fund platforms as well as the impact of non-fundamental flows have significantly altered the traditional structure. "The dominance of ETFs and systematic trading has intensified the impact of flows and macro events on markets," says HAM Chief Officer, John McNamara, "we believe Hedgeye's research provides us the resources needed to risk manage flows, fundamentals and macro as we endeavor to preserve, protect and compound hard-earned-capital."

The strategy is designed to allocate exposures at the intersection of flows, fundamentals, and macro by utilizing a "Go Anywhere" approach to security selection with portfolio implementation that follows a proprietary, rules-based risk management framework. The investment process uses a combination of Hedgeye's Quad Model, Price Signals, Risk RangeTM Signals and Published Analyst Opinions as screening mechanisms when considering allocations. "We call our macro process, Full Cycle Investing," says Hedgeye's CEO, Keith McCullough, "diligently measuring and mapping economic data and helping you preserve and grow your capital throughout the cycle."

"This is a unique and timely strategy that we're bringing to market," adds Griffin Asset Management's Co-CEO, Doug Famigletti. "It is well-suited for high-net-worth investors seeking to capture upside in all asset allocations while, at the same time, managing their downside risk." For more information on the strategy, please reach out to Griffin Asset Management's Head of Sales and Marketing, Brian Famigletti, at [email protected] or visit .

Hedgeye® and Risk RangeTM are trademarks of Hedgeye Risk Management, LLC ("HRM"). Use of the HRM trademarks has been licensed to Griffin Asset Management, LLC; commercial use by any third-party without express permission from HRM is prohibited.

