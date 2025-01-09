Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Recognizes Top-Performing Agents For Q4 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charleston, SC, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook LPT Realty proudly recognizes the top-performing agents for the fourth quarter of 2024. Their remarkable dedication, expertise, and commitment to client service have set them apart in every aspect of real estate, from representing buyers and sellers to team leadership.

Jennifer Huffman

Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Jennifer Huffman has once again proven her expertise in the real estate market, securing her spot as the Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty. Serving the Rock Hill area, Jennifer's dedication to her clients and her unmatched expertise in guiding buyers through every step of the home purchasing process have led to an exceptional quarter. Her personalized approach and attention to detail have made her a standout in the industry. Contact Jennifer by calling 803-879-2044 or by emailing ... .

Alicia Avila

Top Seller Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty.

Alicia Avila has achieved remarkable success this quarter, earning the title of Top Seller Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty. Operating out of the Greenville market, Alicia's strategic marketing and deep understanding of the local market dynamics have resulted in impressive sales achievements. Her commitment to excellence and her ability to exceed client expectations have solidified her reputation as a leading agent in the region. Contact Alicia by calling 864-571-9563 or by emailing ... .

The Brandon Garon Team

Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

The Brandon Garon Team has set a new standard for team performance this quarter, earning the title of Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty. Serving the Columbia area, the team's collaborative efforts, innovative strategies, and relentless drive have led to outstanding results. Their unified approach and customer-centered mindset have made them a dominant force in the competitive Columbia real estate market. Contact Brandon by 803-766-4663 or by emailing ... .

Chance Morrison

Agent Rockstar at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Despite being a newer agent, Chance Morrison has quickly risen in the Nexton office, earning the title of Agent Rockstar at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty. Serving the Nexton community, Chance's eagerness to hit the ground running and his proactive approach have propelled him to success in a remarkably short period. His dedication, market insight, and commitment to client satisfaction have distinguished him as a rising star in the industry. Contact Chance by calling 843-484-6907 or by emailing ... .

Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty congratulates Jennifer Huffman, Alicia Avila, Brandon Garon's Team, and Chance Morrison for their outstanding achievements in Q4 2024. Their unwavering commitment and dedication to providing clients with exceptional service exemplify the core values of the Jeff Cook Real Estate Team.

To learn more about joining Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, visit JoinJCRE.com.

