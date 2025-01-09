Best Marketing Automation Tool (2025): Klaviyo’S Marketing Automation Platform Recognized By Consumer365

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klaviyo , a leading marketing for businesses, has been recognized as one of the best marketing automation tools by Consumer365, a publication known for its in-depth reviews of business tools and software. This recognition underscores Klaviyo's role in helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) enhance customer engagement and optimize marketing strategies.





Klaviyo - a leading AI-driven marketing platform that empowers businesses to optimize customer engagement and drive growth through personalized campaigns, predictive analytics, and automated tools across email, SMS, and other channels.

Klaviyo provides businesses with a robust suite of tools designed to create cohesive and impactful customer interactions. Its email marketing capabilities, for instance, leverage real-time customer data and advanced AI to craft highly targeted campaigns that resonate with audiences. With over 60 pre-built automation flows and intuitive templates, businesses can deliver professional and personalized emails effortlessly.

In addition to email, Klaviyo's SMS marketing platform enables brands to design multichannel flows that maintain consistent messaging across platforms. Features such as advanced segmentation tools allow businesses to tailor SMS communications to specific customer needs, while performance insights help optimize campaigns for better results.

For businesses with mobile applications, Klaviyo also offers push notification tools that drive app engagement and retention. The platform includes unlimited push notifications with every plan, enabling brands to seamlessly integrate this feature alongside email and SMS campaigns. Precise audience targeting ensures push notifications reach the right customers at the right time.

Moreover, the company provides businesses with tools to leverage customer reviews as part of their marketing efforts. By triggering review requests based on delivery dates, businesses can gather valuable feedback to enhance credibility and trust. Customizable widgets even allow brands to showcase these reviews effectively, further solidifying their reputation.

Empowering SMEs in a Competitive Market

As SMEs navigate the complexities of a fast-paced digital marketplace, the need for accessible and scalable marketing tools has never been greater. Klaviyo's platform addresses these challenges by offering marketing automation tools designed to personalize communication across multiple channels. This approach allows businesses to maintain high-quality interactions with customers while managing operational demands effectively.

Klaviyo's compatibility with over 350 platforms, including Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento, ensures businesses can centralize their data to craft targeted campaigns. These capabilities support businesses in fostering customer loyalty, improving retention, and driving revenue growth.

Driving Growth

SMEs, often constrained by lean marketing teams, are increasingly relying on tools like Klaviyo to integrate data from multiple sources, automate customer interactions, and sustain growth.

Klaviyo's role in enabling data-driven marketing strategies demonstrates its ability to empower businesses to navigate shifting consumer behaviors and market conditions. By offering scalable and accessible tools, the platform remains a critical partner for businesses aiming to deepen customer relationships and drive sustainable success.

About Klaviyo : Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) powers smarter digital relationships, making it easy for businesses to capture, store, analyze, and predictively use their own data to drive measurable, high-value outcomes. Klaviyo's modern and intuitive SaaS platform enables business users of any skill level to harness their first-party data from more than 350 integrations to send the right message at the right time across email, SMS, and push notifications. Innovative businesses like Mattel, TaylorMade, Liquid Death, Stanley 1913, and more than 151,000 other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers-and grow on their own terms.





About Consumer365: Consumer365 provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.





