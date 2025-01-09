(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson, a nonprofit organization with over 140 years of experience transforming lives through foster care, mental health, and prevention services is proud to announce the receipt of two significant grants totaling over $2.2 million.

Generously provided by The Duke Endowment and The Leon Levine Foundation, this funding will support the establishment and expansion of a sustainable therapeutic foster care framework in South Carolina.

These grants represent a significant investment in South Carolina's children and communities. They will enable Thompson to establish a multi-level system of therapeutic foster care designed to address the urgent needs of children and adolescents who have experienced trauma, neglect, or abuse. The new program will serve as a critical resource in a state that has seen an increase in the number of children in need of foster care services.

"At Thompson, we believe that Changing Lives Changes Everything," said Will Jones, CEO of Thompson. "These grants embody our belief that for every life transformed, a ripple effect of positive change radiates outward. By healing a child, a family becomes stronger. By strengthening families, communities grow healthier. Over time, these ripples benefit society at large, creating a brighter future for everyone. Our goal is to create a sustainable, scalable model that can be replicated across the state, ensuring that every child has access to a safe, nurturing, and therapeutic environment. The support from The Duke Endowment and The Leon Levine Foundation is a testament to their shared belief in the profound, far-reaching impact of investing in vulnerable youth. We are incredibly grateful for their support."

The funding will advance several critical initiatives, including:



Recruiting and training specialized therapeutic foster families , ensuring children receive the individualized care they need to heal.

Establishing robust support systems for foster families and children, including access to counseling, mentorship, and resources tailored to children with complex emotional and behavioral challenges.

Expanding Thompson's capacity to meet the growing demand for therapeutic foster care placements in South Carolina. Collaborating with state and local agencies to integrate the program into the broader child welfare system and align it with South Carolina's strategic priorities.

South Carolina is facing a rising need for foster care services, and Thompson's innovative approach offers a sustainable solution to help bridge the gap. Thompson's model, which has led to them becoming the largest private foster care organization in North Carolin, prioritizes not only immediate intervention but also long-term outcomes, ensuring that children and families receive the tools they need for lasting positive change.

For more information about Thompson's foster care programs and how you can get involved in this life-changing work, please visit .

About Thompson

For over 140 years, Thompson has been transforming lives with the belief that Changing Lives Changes Everything. Through early childhood education, family stability programs, mental health services, and foster care initiatives, Thompson creates a ripple effect of healing and growth that touches individuals, families, and communities alike. With a legacy of innovation and compassion, Thompson remains committed to its mission: to strengthen families and ensure every child has a chance to thrive.

About The Duke Endowment

Based in Charlotte and established in 1924 by industrialist and philanthropist James B. Duke, The Duke Endowment is a private foundation that strengthens communities in North Carolina and South Carolina by nurturing children, promoting health, educating minds and enriching spirits. Since its founding, it has distributed $4.8 billion in grants.

About The Leon Levine Foundation

Established in 1980 by Leon Levine (Founder and Former Chairman of Family Dollar Stores, Inc.), The Leon Levine Foundation supports programs and organizations that align with its four core mission areas: education, healthcare, human services, and Jewish values. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the Foundation invests in nonprofits across North Carolina and South Carolina with strong leadership, a track record of success, and a plan for financial sustainability. Through its investments, the Foundation intends to create pathways to self-sufficiency, champion strategies for permanent change, and facilitate opportunities for growth.

Learn more online at or follow TLLF on Twitter and Facebook @LeonLevineFdn.

