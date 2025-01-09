Verizon Named A Leader In First-Ever 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Private Mobile Network Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verizon is the only U.S.-based to be named a Leader, placed in the report for both“Completeness of Vision” and“Ability to Execute.”

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has been recognized as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for and 5G Private Mobile Services, the only U.S.-based mobile carrier to be placed in the Leaders Quadrant. Leaders are recognized for a combined assessment of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision related to their activity in the private mobile network services market.

“Verizon has worked tirelessly to serve and advance the market for private wireless networks, and I feel this recognition from Gartner, together with the market response from our customers, is incredibly rewarding,” said Jennifer Artley, SVP of 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business.“Verizon's core competency is building networks. Combine that with our customer-centric approach, well-integrated portfolio solutions and platforms, and our U.S. licensed-spectrum advantage and you have our foundation for market leadership. We look forward to further developing the market and its ever expanding ecosystem of partners, devices and applications both domestically and internationally.”

Magic Quadrant Market Definition

Gartner defines 4G and 5G private mobile network (PMN) services as private wireless network deployment, operation and management services for the exclusive use by a given organization, to provide dedicated connectivity for people and assets of an enterprise setting. 4G and 5G PMN services are delivered as an end-to-end service that covers design, architecting, deployment and management, based on the 3GPP standards, in a specific enterprise location, with dedicated or a mix of shared assets, such as spectrum or core network.

Evaluation Criteria

For Ability to Execute,“Gartner evaluates vendors on the quality of their multiregion, end-to-end PMN services offering that enables enterprises to improve their operational performance and efficiency, and to positively impact revenue, retention and reputation within Gartner's view of the market,” according to Gartner.

Gartner puts“high” weighting on the following for Ability to Execute: Customer Experience, Sales Execution/Pricing, and Product/Service (core goods and services that compete in and or serve the defined market, including capabilities, quality, feature sets, etc).“Medium” weighting is placed on Overall Viability and Market Responsiveness or Track Record.

For Completeness of Vision,“Gartner evaluates service providers on their ability to articulate logical statements convincingly about the market's current and future direction, innovations, customer needs, and competitive forces, and on how well these correspond to Gartner's position,” according to Gartner.

Gartner evaluation criteria puts“high” weighting on the following for Completeness of Vision: Market Understanding, Innovation, and Offering (Product) Strategy.“Medium” weighting is placed on Vertical/Industry Strategy and Business Model.

To read the full report, click here .

To learn more about private wireless offerings from Verizon Business, click here .

Gartner, Gartner Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, et al., 06 January, 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at

Media contact:

Matt Conte

...

(917) 848-3040