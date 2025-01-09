Riley Permian Declares Quarterly Dividend
OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.38 per share. The dividend is payable on February 6, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2025.
About
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit .
Investor Contact:
Rick D'Angelo
405-438-0126
[email protected]
