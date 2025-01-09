Riley Permian Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.38 per share. The dividend is payable on February 6, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2025.



Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit .

