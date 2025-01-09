(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Givzey, Version2's Autonomous Fundraiser Achieves Major Milestone: Surpasses $250,000 in Gifts Raised from Donors

Version2 - The World's First Fully Autonomous Fundraiser

Givzey - Fundraising's First End-to-End Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform

Historic Goal for Autonomous Fundraising Achieved As Donors Close End-of-Year Giving

- Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey and Version2BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Version2 , Givzey's Artificial Intelligence (AI) research and design lab dedicated to revolutionizing the future of fundraising by accelerating the deployment of the world's first fully autonomous fundraiser, today announced that its AI Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO), has successfully secured more than $250,000 in charitable contributions from donors in three months.The AI VEO represents a breakthrough in fully autonomous fundraising, streamlining engagement and optimizing one-to-one donor interactions with precision and scalability. In total, the VEO has raised $275,045 from donors through 1,600 donor engagements (as defined by CASE standards) and 27,249 donor activities – all fully autonomously. This milestone highlights the transformative potential and validity of AI in driving philanthropic success for nonprofit organizations.“When we launched Version2, many believed it was impossible to create a fully autonomous fundraiser that could engage with donors in a way that was similar to traditional gift officers with the natural outcome of giving. Our team in collaboration with the first cohort of Innovation Partners believed differently,” said Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey and Version2.“This quarter-million-dollar milestone proves that Autonomous Fundraising can effectively engage donors and inspire giving at scale. Most importantly, it shows that nonprofits have an opportunity to reach and engage with donors they previously didn't have the capacity to build relationships with.”The VEO, which manages portfolios of up to 1,000 donors each, has achieved this milestone through its ability to guide donors through personalized engagement journeys, combining AI-powered moves management and communication with magical moments that break the digital divide: giving, stewardship gifts to donors, and even robotically-handwritten notes. With a a virtually non-existent (0.12%) opt out rate, donors are showing their openness to engage with and give through the VEO.“The success of Autonomous Fundraising and the work Givzey and Version2 are doing represents a pivotal moment in not just fundraising technology, but fundraising as a whole,” said Innovation Partner, Jennifer Shimp-Bowerman, Director, Campaign and Prospect Development at Bucknell University.“For Virtual Engagement Officers to raise a quarter-million dollars in a few weeks validates our early adoption of this revolutionary technology and demonstrates its potential to transform how nonprofit organizations expand their fundraising and engagement capacity.”The $250,000 milestone comes just months after Version2 welcomed its inaugural cohort of Innovation Partners and secured additional funding to accelerate its development. Other milestones in the Autonomous Fundraising journey include:- Secured its largest gift to date, a one-time gift of $10,000.- Secured the first planned gift in Autonomous Fundraising history with a $25,000 estate gift to Parkland Health Foundation.- Switched from English to Spanish to better engage a Texas State University donor in their native and preferred language. The autonomous fundraiser is fluent in 11 major languages and many regional and lesser-known languages.- Raised over 20% of all Bucknell University's Giving Day funds, showcasing the impact of additional trusted fundraising capacity.- Autonomously facilitated a matching gift, often a missed opportunity in traditional fundraising.- Reached self-sustainability when it raised enough funds to cover its own expenses.“When Parkland Health Foundation first partnered with Givzey and Version2 to establish a leading-edge AI program, we knew we were at the forefront of a transformative moment in fundraising. This milestone of $250,000 in gifts secured through Autonomous Fundraising validates that vision. It demonstrates that AI-powered fundraising can successfully complement traditional development efforts while creating new pathways for donor engagement – especially with donors we can't otherwise reach. This isn't just about the amount raised - it's about proving that Autonomous Fundraising can scale meaningful donor relationships in new, innovative ways.” said Innovation Partner, Daniel Sullivan, Vice President & Chief Advancement Officer at Parkland Health Foundation.To learn if Autonomous Fundraising can help you, click here to set up a demo.About Givzey and Version2Version2, powered by Givzey is the first AI research and design lab specifically focused on advancing fundraising in the nonprofit sector. Version2 has developed the world's first fully autonomous fundraiser, which manages large donor portfolios and raises funds. Version2 breaks through the digital divide with autonomous AI that guides donors through personalized engagement, gift discovery, solicitation, and stewardship processes so each donor is able to give to the causes they care about in the way they can make the biggest impact. Learn more at Version2.Givzey is a rapidly-growing Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising's first end-to-end gift documentation management platform, customers use Givzey to create efficiencies for fundraising staff, greatly elevate the donor experience and improve retention, ensure positive, successful, and organized financial audits, and scale pledge and multi-year giving by 10-15x.

Kevin Leahy

Version2

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.