Industry Leader Sal Uslugil Joins Ada To Scale The Next Generation Of Enterprise Customer Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

As Ada surpasses 5.5 billion interactions, Sal joins to scale revenue and operations worldwide.

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Ada, the trusted by global enterprises to deliver extraordinary customer service, is excited to announce the appointment of Sal Uslugil as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A pivotal figure in the success of enterprise software and SaaS leaders like MicroStrategy, Clarabridge and Qualtrics, Sal's leadership will propel Ada's growth as the go-to AI platform for world-class customer experiences.

Customer expectations have never been higher, and Ada is meeting them head-on. Trusted by brands like Square, YETI, Canva, and Monday, Ada has powered over 5.5 billion interactions globally, helping enterprises deliver seamless, personalized experiences without growing overhead. With adoption surging and strategic partnerships with Microsoft and AWS driving innovation, Sal's arrival reinforces Ada's commitment to helping enterprises stay ahead with modern, scalable service solutions.

With nearly 30 years of experience building and scaling SaaS businesses, Sal has a proven track record of driving revenue and enterprise growth. He has experience establishing new business units from the ground up, as well as leading revenue operations up to hundreds of millions of dollars, supporting global markets through strategic partnerships and operational excellence.

At Ada, Sal will lead revenue generation, partnerships, and customer success, with a focus on accelerating the platform's exponential growth. Over the past year, Ada's generative AI product has seen remarkable success, with adoption increasing by 6.3x and conversation volumes surging 10x-proof that Ada helps enterprises efficiently scale customer service through automation.

"Sal's joining us at the perfect time, as we build on our exciting growth in 2024 and deepen our commitment to helping companies deliver effortless, impactful service with AI," said Mike Murchison, CEO of Ada. With Sal's leadership, we're doubling down on our promise to help companies adopt the most impactful AI Customer Experience (ACX) strategies to deliver more personalized service, and achieve higher ROI than ever before."

"Ada is rewriting the playbook for customer service at scale, empowering businesses to deliver better, faster, and more personal experiences," said Sal Uslugil. "What excites me most is the company's ability to not only meet today's enterprise challenges but to anticipate the needs of tomorrow. Joining Ada means being part of a mission-driven team that's committed to making a meaningful impact on how businesses connect with their customers, and I couldn't be more thrilled to help accelerate this vision."

Sal's leadership will strengthen Ada's position as the go-to AI platform for delivering exceptional customer service at scale. With solutions that deploy in minutes and integrate seamlessly into existing business systems, Ada helps companies deliver consistent, personalized service across voice, chat, email, and more. Ada's impact is clear: monday reduced response times by 42%, Epos Now' s AI Agent saves 60,000 human labor hours each month with a 15% increase in CSAT within three months of launch, and Brigit 's AI Agent also improved CSAT by 15%. Ada continues to give enterprises the edge, empowering them to deliver proactive, effortless service that keeps customers coming back.

As enterprises increasingly prioritize proactive, automated customer experiences, Ada is empowering them to redefine service standards, unlocking both operational efficiency and enhanced customer loyalty.

About Ada

Ada is an AI customer service company making service extraordinary for everyone. Our platform helps enterprise companies deliver experiences people love by accelerating AI maturity and improving AI Agent performance. Since 2016, we've powered 5.5 billion interactions, across 85 countries, for brands like Square, YETI, and Monday, saving millions of hours.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Ada Support

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED