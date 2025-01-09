عربي


Rexel: Statement Relating To The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


1/9/2025 12:16:10 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights
2024-12-31
 298,233,069

Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 298,233,069
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 295,385,588
(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

Attachment

  • Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights

