Evotix Named A Leader In 2025 Green Quadrant Report For EHS Software

Evotix's enterprise EHS solution was named a Leader, and its mid-market offering was named a Specialist, in the“Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025” report by the independent research and advisory firm, Verdantix.

Independent research firm ranks Evotix high for AI integration, capabilities, configurability and mobile features in 2025 Green Quadrant Report for EHS Software

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Evotix , the world-leading environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software company for enterprise and mid-markets, today announced its enterprise EHS solution was named a Leader, and its mid-market offering was named a Specialist, in the“Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025” report by the independent research and advisory firm, Verdantix.

The Green Quadrant is a comprehensive, independent evaluation conducted by Verdantix. Their rigorous analysis included live product demonstrations, vendor interviews and customer feedback to assess 21 leading solutions across technical, functional and market momentum criteria.

A Clear Enterprise Leader

Designed for large enterprises in medium-to-high-risk industries, Evotix has secured its position as a Leader in the Green Quadrant Report for EHS platforms for the 7th year in a row, highlighting its ability to provide the enterprise market with a single platform solution.

Its focus on refining core EHS&S modules, combined with advanced AI and mobile capabilities, positions it as a top choice for companies seeking a comprehensive, adaptable and self-configurable solution. Verdantix recognizes Evotix's enterprise-grade EHS platform for its powerful, user-friendly simplicity-empowering users to address risks and shape their future without trade-offs. In addition, Evotix was identified as one of seven vendors“with the broadest and deepest capabilities.”

Key differentiators include:

- Configurability: Evotix's highly extensible no-code platform enables organizations to quickly tailor workflows and processes to address specific operational challenges, ensuring adaptability for evolving EHS&S needs. In addition, users can create, modify and deploy custom modules on a single platform.

- AI-Powered Intelligence: Advanced AI tools analyze your own historical data to recommend corrective actions and improve risk management, earning high ratings in the enterprise EHS&S sector.

- BI/Analytics: Advanced reporting and analytics tools provide actionable insights, enabling organizations to identify trends, monitor compliance and optimize EHS&S performance. These capabilities ensure data-driven decision-making across all levels of the organization.

- Streamlined Operations: Intuitive design enhances engagement, simplifies workflows and streamlines safety processes, reducing incidents and increasing productivity and efficiency.

- Deep EHS Competencies: Offers robust functionality, excelling in safety management, compliance, occupational health and industrial hygiene.

- Mobile Leadership: Top rated mobile EHS solution, providing seamless access to all platform modules and usability across devices.

Mid-Market Excellence

Marking its 7th year on the Green Quadrant, Evotix's mid-market offering stands out as a mobile-focused EHS&S platform, combining safety and training capabilities to support organizations in industries such as manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, retail and logistics. The mobile solution allows EHS&S professionals to engage their workforce seamlessly, ensuring faster implementation, higher adoption and greater engagement.

Key differentiators include:

- Mobile and User-Focused Design: Built for simplicity and intuitive use, Evotix enables users to create, modify and deploy custom mobile EHS&S applications independently.

- Integrated Learning Management System (LMS): The LMS offers out-of-the-box training content, enabling compliance tracking and seamless integration with enterprise platforms like Microsoft Teams and Salesforce.

- Checklist Configuration Features: Provides advanced checklist tools with conditional branching, picture uploads, comments and graphical guidance to streamline safety processes and improve usability.

- Sustainability Reporting Support: Evotix offers a 'Sustainability Conversions and Usage' module that supports frameworks like GRI, SASB and CDP.

- Accessible Business Intelligence: Includes a Sisense-powered BI tool for analytics and reporting, supporting decision-making through twice-daily updates and data insights.

“Being recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Green Quadrant Report for EHS Software reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, practical, user-focused EHS&S solutions tailored to organizations of all sizes,” said Matthew Elson, CEO of Evotix.“Businesses shouldn't have to choose between power and simplicity. At Evotix, we designed our solution to deliver robust capabilities with unmatched ease of use. Evotix provides a highly extensible platform that adapts to your needs, empowering organizations to streamline EHS&S management without compromise.”

To read the Verdantix 2025 Green Quadrant report for EHS Software, please click HERE . To join a webinar with report author Chris Sayers to discuss his findings, please register at this LINK . For more information about Evotix's solutions, visit , listen to the "Two Bald Guys Talking Safety" podcast or explore Evotix's extensive resource library online.

About Evotix

Evotix is a global leader in environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software solutions for mid-size and enterprise markets. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 650 customers worldwide across industries. Evotix's all-in-one, no-code platform centralizes incident management, audits, inspections and risk mitigation, automating workflows and digitizing procedures to enhance regulatory compliance and data management. Evotix's mobile app provides workers with on-the-go training and safety guidelines to ensure they receive health, safety and sustainability information anytime, anywhere.

To learn more about Evotix, visit , listen to the“Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix's resource library.

