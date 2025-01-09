Soccer Shin Guards Market To Reach USD 401.7 Billion By 2034, Top Impacting Factors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) he Asia-Pacific for soccer shin guards presents several growth opportunities in recent years.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Soccer Shin Guards Market by Type (Slip-in Shin Guards, Ankle Shin Guards and Strap-on Shin Guards), Material (Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass, Polyurethane, Foam Rubber and Others), and Distribution Channel (Sports Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Sales Channel and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the soccer shin guards market was valued at $238.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $401.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2034.Prime determinants of growthRise in participation in soccer has driven the demand for protective gear such as soccer shin guards. As more children and adults engage in sports, the need for quality shin guards to ensure player safety has become an essential factor. In addition, growth in awareness of injuries associated with soccer has prompted players, coaches, and parents to prioritize protective equipment, driving the demand for soccer shin guards. Advancements in materials and technology have led to the development of lighter, more comfortable, and durable shin guards, which in turn has attracted a wider range of consumers globally. Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for players to access a diverse selection of shin guards, boosting soccer shin guards sales through online channels. Thus, all such factors contribute significantly to the expanding market for soccer shin guards worldwide.Request Sample Report atThe slip-in shin guards segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on type, the slip-in shin guards segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to their lightweight design and ease of use. Players favor the minimalist style of slip-in shin guards, as it allows for increased mobility on the field without compromising on protection. The slip-in feature ensures a snug fit within the player's socks, reducing the risk of shifting or displacement during play. In addition, slip-in shin guards typically utilize advanced materials such as polyurethane and foam, which provides effective impact absorption while maintaining comfort. Moreover, simple design of slip-in shin guards attracts both recreational and professional players, as it can be easily worn and removed. Thus, factors such as convenience, comfort, and protective performance have made slip-in shin guards a convenient option in the global soccer shin guards market.The polyurethane segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on material, the polyurethane segment held the highest market share in 2023. Polyurethane offers superior shock absorption, which effectively reduces the impact from tackles and collisions while ensuring player comfort. Polyurethane material is flexible in nature, that allows for greater flexibility in terms of movement during play. In addition, polyurethane shin guards feature moisture-wicking capabilities, that helps keep players dry and comfortable throughout the gameplay. As players increasingly prioritize safety and performance, the advanced protective features of polyurethane shin guards meet these needs, thus driving the popularity of this segment in soccer shin guards market markets.Enquire before buying:The sports specialty stores segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on the distribution channel, the sports specialty stores segment held the highest market share in 2023. These stores offer a wide selection of brands and models that allow customers to choose products that best fit their preferences for comfort and protection. The knowledgeable staff in specialty stores provide expert advice, which helps customers make informed decisions based on their skill levels and playing styles. Moreover, sports specialty stores feature shin guards alongside other soccer gear, promoting cross-selling opportunities and driving the sales. The ability to physically try on and assess the fit of shin guards further improves the shopping experience, contributing to increased sales in sports specialty stores.North America led the market share in 2023Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 owing to the growth in popularity of soccer, particularly among youth and recreational leagues. Participation in youth soccer programs has increased, with over 3 million children playing organized soccer in the U.S. alone. In addition, increased awareness of player safety has driven demand for protective gear such as shin guards. Moreover, established brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Puma dominate the market, offering a wide range of products tailored to various skill levels. The presence of numerous sports specialty stores and online platforms has improved accessibility, strengthening the position of North America as a leading market for soccer shin guards.Players: -Nike, Inc.Adidas AGPuma SEUnder Armour, Inc.Diadora S.p.A.Joma SportsUmbroMizuno CorporationRinatLotto Sport Italia S.p.A.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global soccer shin guards market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.LIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this ReportRecent Industry DevelopmentsIn June 2024, Umbro introduced a line of customizable shin guards that allow players to select colors and designs, catering to individual preferences.In March 2024, Joma Sports introduced a new range of lightweight shin guards that combine advanced protection with a minimalistic design. The launch aims to meet the growing demand for high-performance equipment in competitive soccer.TRENDING REPORTS :-Handheld Fans MarketHome Rehabilitation Products Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.