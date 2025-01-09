(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, 'クラシルリワード-移動・チラシ・レシートでポイントがたまる' in Japan generated an estimated $2M in open programmatic ad revenue on the Apple App Store and 'プロジェクトセカイ カラフルステージ! feat. 初音ミク'in China led in the Apple App Store with an estimated $10k in estimated open programmatic revenue

London, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the December APAC 2024 Top Grossing Apps Reports for China , Japan , Singapore , and India . The reports cover mobile apps from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile apps. In addition to the reports for China, Japan, Singapore, and India, Pixalate has also released Top Grossing Mobile Apps & Top Grossing Connected TV (CTV) Apps Reports for the UK, France, Spain, Germany, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Top Grossing Mobile in December 2024 - APAC

China :

Mobile: プロジェクトセカイ カラフルステージ! feat. 初音ミク led ($10k estimated open programmatic ad revenue) in the Apple App Store and Draw Joust! ($15k estimated open programmatic ad revenue) in the Google Play Store



Japan

Mobile: クラシルリワード-移動・チラシ・レシートでポイントがたまる ($2M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led in the Apple App Store, and SimCity BuildIt is no. 1 ($4M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) in the Google Play Store



Singapore

Mobile: Block Blast ! ($23k estimated open programmatic ad revenue) leads in the Apple App Store and imo - International Calls & Chat no. 1 ($53k estimated open programmatic ad revenue) in the Google Play Store



India

Mobile: Spotify ($1M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led in the Apple App Store, and Spotify is also no. 1 ($6M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) in the Google Play Store



In December 2024, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 33 billion open programmatic impressions across 6 million mobile apps (including delisted apps) from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. They also examined 6,000 CTV apps and 3 billion global ad impressions to compile this research.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing Mobile Apps (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

