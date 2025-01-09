Skin Care Masks Market Growing At 5.4% CAGR To Hit USD 14.6 Billion By 2034 Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The rise in demand for natural and organic skincare products has led to an increase in the skin care masks size

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Skin Care Masks Market by Product Type (Sheet Masks, Clay Masks, Peel-Off Masks, Thermal Masks and Others), Ingredients (Natural/Organic and Synthetic), Packaging (Tube, Sachet and Bottle), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Sales Channel and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the skin care masks market was valued at $8.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $14.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.Prime determinants of growthIncreased consumer awareness regarding skincare and self-care routines has led to a surge in demand for effective, at-home treatments such as skin care masks. The popularity of natural and organic ingredients, such as aloe vera, green tea, and plant-based oils, has attracted consumers seeking chemical-free alternatives. Technological advancements, including AI-powered skin analysis and personalized mask recommendations, have further boosted consumer interest by providing customized skincare solutions. The rise in disposable income and changing lifestyles, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, has created a large consumer base willing to invest in premium skincare masks products, thus driving the market growth. In addition, the impact of social media, beauty bloggers, and influencers has played a significant role in promoting new skin care masks products in recent times. Regulations ensuring product safety and ingredient transparency, especially in markets such as South Korea and the EU, have contributed to the steady expansion of the global skin care masks market.Request Sample Report atThe sheet masks segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on product type, the sheet masks segment held the highest market share in 2023 due to their convenience, ease of use, and affordability. These masks are pre-soaked in serums or lotions and offer a quick skincare solution without the need for additional preparation. Popular in regions such as Asia-Pacific, sheet masks cater to busy consumers seeking effective at-home treatments. Their single-use packaging, variety of formulations, and ability to address specific skin concerns have made them highly preferred among consumers. Moreover, the influence of beauty influencers and social media has increased their visibility, driving widespread adoption across different age groups and demographics globally.The synthetic segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on ingredients, the synthetic segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to cost-effectiveness, ease of mass production, and widespread availability. Synthetic materials, such as polyester and nylon, offer durability, flexibility, and a smooth fit, which are ideal for sheet masks. These masks are highly customizable in terms of design and ingredients, allowing for various formulations that address different skin concerns. In addition, synthetic masks tend to have longer shelf lives compared to natural alternatives, which serve as a convenient factor for both manufacturers and consumers. Thus, affordability and accessibility contribute significantly to the dominance of synthetic skin care masks in the market.The sachet segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on the packaging, the sachet segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to affordability, convenience, and single-use nature. Sachets are cost-effective for both manufacturers and consumers, offering an attractive option for mass production and distribution. The small, portable size allows easy storage and travel, appealing to on-the-go consumers. Moreover, sachets provide flexibility in terms of product variety and sampling, helping brands reach a broader audience. The one-time use format is ideal for consumers looking to try different products without purchasing full-sized options, contributing to the widespread popularity of sachet packaging.LIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this ReportThe hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on the distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2023. Most consumers prefer buying skin care masks from hypermarkets and supermarkets owing to the convenience and wide selection of skin care masks availability. These retail locations provide easy access to a variety of brands and mask types, which allows consumers to compare products and make informed choices. The ability to browse through different options in person, without the need for online orders or waiting for delivery, tends to attract many shoppers. In addition, these stores offer promotions and discounts, making products more affordable. The physical presence of knowledgeable staff helps customers select the best products, further driving sales in hypermarkets and supermarkets. All such factors make hypermarkets/supermarkets the preferred shopping destinations for skin care masks.Asia-Pacific led the market share in 2023Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. The demand for skin care masks is high in the Asia-Pacific region owing to strongly followed skincare routines and a growing focus on beauty and wellness among consumers. Countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China are major markets, where consumers prioritize daily skincare routines and innovative products. The popularity of sheet masks has surged especially due to convenience, affordability, and ability to address specific skin concerns. Rise in disposable income, increasing awareness of skincare benefits, and influence from beauty influencers has significantly contributed to growing demand for skin care masks. Furthermore, the availability of both traditional and modern ingredients attracts a wide range of consumers in the region.Players: -L'Oreal GroupUnileverEstee Lauder Companies Inc.Procter & GambleJohnson & JohnsonShiseido Company, LimitedAmorepacific CorporationKose CorporationNatura &CoBeiersdorf AGThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global skin care masks market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Enquire before buying:Recent Industry DevelopmentsIn April 2023, L'Oreal SA acquired Aesop, a luxury cosmetics brand in Australia for USD 2.5 billion, to strengthen the presence of Aesop globally. This acquisition is anticipated to expand the clay-based face masks infused with aloe vera and plant extracts globally.In January 2022, Oscar Mayer introduced bologna-inspired hydrogel sheet face masks on Amazon in the U.S. to increase its online presence in the region.In August 2021, Kanebo, a subsidiary of Kao Corporation, launched the smile performer mask to expand its product portfolio with items that have a reduced environmental impact. The mask is made from cotton by-products with biodegradable properties.TRENDING REPORTS :-Handheld Fans MarketHome Rehabilitation Products Market

