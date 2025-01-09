Reserve Cup Series Unveiled: Reserve Cup Returns To Miami, Expands To Three Major Cities With New Elite Series Format

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Reserve Padel Founder/ CEO Wayne Boich Elevates Padel Competition to New Heights with 2025 Reserve Cup Series

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2025

Building on the success of the inaugural in 2024,

Reserve Padel's premier event, Reserve Cup , will return to Miami from January 23–25, 2025 , as the first leg of an expanded Reserve Cup Series launch. A highly anticipated evolution of Reserve's flagship tournament, the Reserve Cup Series will showcase three weeks of elite padel competition in three major cities, kicking off at Reserve Miami Seaplane. The world's top players, divided into two teams led by star captains, will compete for the Reserve Cup Trophy and the highest prize money ever awarded in padel series history.

Led by Wayne Boich , Founder of Reserve Cup, along with Honorary Chairman and Co-Captain Jimmy Butler , the event has earned a reputation for its high-stakes matches, exclusive VIP experiences, celebrity presence, and unmatched entertainment. The launch of the Reserve Cup Series marks a new chapter for Reserve as it scales its signature event's excitement, luxury, and intensity into a multi-city format, elevating padel's presence across the United States and globally.

"Part of our goal at Reserve has always been to showcase padel at the highest level," says Wayne Boich . "Following the success of the inaugural event in 2024-and most importantly, the overwhelming excitement from the players-we knew we had to take it further. That's why we're expanding the Reserve Cup into a series across three major cities in 2025, and thrilled to be kicking it off with Reserve Cup Miami."

Two elite teams will compete over three days of exhilarating matches. With Miami's vibrant sports culture and dynamic hospitality, the tournament will be accompanied by exclusive parties, live entertainment, and food & beverage offerings curated to elevate the event beyond the court. Guests can look forward to the exclusive ' Reserve Club ,' a private, elevated space offering the best court views and a VIP culinary experience from Major Food Group . Additionally, the event's dedicated Food & Beverage Pavilion will feature exceptional dining options, including food and beverage by Pura Vida Miami , Jimmy Butler's Big Face Coffee , and Spicy Hospitality's newly launched concept, The Joyce .

To make all the action more thrilling this year, motorola razr+ will serve as the Official Smartphone of the Miami event, marking an exciting new partnership with Motorola. Elevating the padel experience with a smartphone that's as dynamic and versatile as the game itself, this collaboration brings Motorola's cutting-edge technology to various aspects of the tournament. From capturing every winning moment to staying on top of updates, the new motorola razr+ will bring the excitement of padel to the palm of your hands.

The 2025 Reserve Cup Series will bring together 16 of the world's top-ranked padel players , including stars like Arturo Coello, Agustin Tapia, Alejandro Galan, Federico Chingotto, Juan Lebron, Miguel Yanguas, Francisco Navarro, Javier Garrido, Jeronimo Gonzalez, Jorge Nieto, Jon Sanz, Eduardo Alonso, Lucas Bergamini, Alejandro Ruiz, and Pablo Cardona. Players will compete in three distinct tournaments throughout the year, with performance-based rankings adding a competitive edge to the series. Official star team captains and co-captains will be announced next week .

With a record-breaking prize pool of over $1.7 million , the stakes have never been higher, promising an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike. Following Reserve Cup Miami 2025, Reserve will unveil the next host city and event location.

Tickets, including daily and three-day passes, are on sale now

are on sale now via Universe. To secure yours, visit .

For more information, please visit .

ABOUT RESERVE : Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Wayne Boich, Reserve has emerged as the foremost luxury lifestyle padel brand in the United States. Established in 2023, Reserve was born out of a passion for the sport and a commitment to showcasing the dynamic world of padel across multiple verticals. The brand's services encompass the development of premier padel clubs, cultivating strategic partnerships, hosting pop-ups and elite exhibitions across the country, and organizing exclusive events like the annual "Reserve Cup," which offers fans the opportunity to see world-class padel players in action firsthand. In addition to its focus on high-end experiences, Reserve also specializes in expert court construction, installation, and maintenance-catering to everything from private residences to large-scale corporate projects. With a dedication to elevating the sport and expanding its reach, Reserve is redefining the landscape of padel in the U.S.

