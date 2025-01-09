عربي


Scott Scully, CEO Of Abstrakt, Advocates For Leaders To Work In The Business For Transformative Growth


1/9/2025 11:46:31 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Scully, CEO of Abstrakt, is redefining leadership by encouraging executives and business leaders to step out of their high-level management roles and dive back into core business functions. His recent experience managing a team of seven Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) inspired profound insights on leadership effectiveness, employee engagement, and sustainable growth.

"Being a manager is like having a superpower; you have the ability to inspire, motivate, and grow people," said Scully. "But too often, we get trapped in our offices, buried in spreadsheets and tasks, losing touch with what really drives our businesses."

Challenging conventional wisdom that leaders should "work on the business, not in the business," Scully took a bold step-setting aside his executive duties to work directly with his SDR team. The results spoke volumes. "Despite stepping away from my traditional responsibilities, we kept growing, didn't miss any major threats, and continued our year-over-year growth streak."

During this hands-on leadership period, Scully reconnected with both his team and his customers, gaining invaluable insights that no report could provide. "It had been years since I directly managed a sales team, but this experience helped me delegate better, provide more impactful feedback, and set achievable yet ambitious goals," Scully reflected. "More importantly, I got to truly listen to our customers-something data and surveys can't fully capture."

Scully encourages other leaders to implement similar practices within their organizations, suggesting simple ways to stay connected with the core of their business:

  • Go through the implementation or onboarding process as a new client
  • Join a sales call and close a deal firsthand
  • Take customer service calls
  • Coach account managers during client meetings
  • Run or sit in on training sessions
  • Audit new hire interviews

Scully emphasized the transformative power of this hands-on approach: "Working IN the business opens your eyes to areas of improvement, deepens customer understanding, and strengthens relationships with your team-all key drivers of growth and success."

For more insights on leadership, business growth, and sustainable success, Scully invites leaders to tune into The Grow Show, a business growth podcast where he shares proven strategies and impactful conversations with industry experts.

About Abstrakt: Abstrakt is a leading business growth company, providing sales and marketing solutions that help businesses achieve consistent, sustainable success. Led by CEO Scott Scully, Abstrakt continues to challenge conventional business practices and drive innovation through hands-on leadership strategies.

SOURCE Abstrakt Marketing Group

PR Newswire

